Ontario Provincial Police have identified the three people who were killed in a two vehicle collision on Highway 17 on Saturday July 15, 2017.

Twenty seven-year-old Mitchell Bisson, three-year-old Connor Bisson, and one-year-old Kyle Bisson died when a westbound environmental waste collection truck collided with an eastbound pickup, police said in a news release Monday July 31.

The collision occurred about 20 kilometres west of Ignace, Ont., police said.

The victims were all from Ignace.

OPP are still investigating the cause of the collision.