Ontario Provincial Police say a number of guns were taken in a series of break and enters in and around Ignace, Ont. earlier this month.

According to a written release issued Thursday, police said several break-ins were reported Mar. 8 at cabins in Ignace and just north of the community, around Robinson Lake.

The stolen guns included a Winchester pump action .22 calibre rifle, a Rossi 20-gauge shotgun and a Benjamin Sheridan .20-calibre pump action rifle, police said.

In addition, a number of other items were stolen, according to police, including a television, alcohol, old paper money totaling approximately $150 and approximately $400 in loonies and toonies.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Ignace OPP or Crime Stoppers.