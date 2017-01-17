If the cold didn't kill a man whose heavy machinery went through the ice on Lake of the Woods, the depth to which he plunged could have, according to an experienced ice diver.

Jake Garrow was plowing an ice road on Deception Bay, about 26 kilometres from Kenora, Ont., with a small front-end loader when it broke through the ice on Jan. 6.

Garrow told CBC News he hit the bottom of the lake, a depth measured at about 32 metres, before he was able to free himself from the cab of the vehicle and swim to the surface.

"At the depth he was at, he would have been at four atmospheres of pressure, or four times surface pressure," said Wally Peterson, who owns a dive shop in Thunder Bay and regularly dives under the ice to help recover vehicles that have gone through.

"So if your lungs are full at that depth and if you hold your breath on your way up, you have four lungfulls of air and you can't hold that."

Peterson said Garrow must have slowly exhaled on his way to the surface, otherwise he would have suffered an "over-expansion injury" from the compressed air in his lungs and potentially sunk back to the bottom of the lake.

Garrow was also lucky that the vehicle he was in stayed upright so that he could stay oriented in the dark depths of the lake, and that he wasn't wearing a heavy jacket that could have weighed him down as he made his way towards the surface, Peterson said.

Jake Garrow suffered a popped eardrum and some frostbite when his skid-steer loader broke through the ice on Lake of the Woods earlier this month. (Submitted by Jake Garrow)

"He was very, very lucky," he said. "He has probably used up all the luck that he had, and if he hasn't, then he should buy a lottery ticket."

Peterson and other survival experts advise those who are driving on ice to leave their windows rolled down and their seatbelts undone to make it easier to escape.

But the best safety tip Peterson said is to "make sure you're on good ice before you go out."

The Lifesaving Society, a national drowning prevention agency, considers 30 centimetres of ice safe for driving a vehicle but says even that can be risky in areas where there is current under the water or where fluctuating temperatures could weaken the ice.

On average, three people drown in Ontario each year in icy conditions, according to the Lifesaving Society.