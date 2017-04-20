Spring can be one of the most treacherous times to be around bodies of water, and as ice weakens and recedes, rescue experts are reminding people to avoid ice, even if it appears solid.

At this time of year, ice is deteriorating, or "rotting," said Tim Wheeler, an instructor with the training company Raven Rescue.

Ice may still be thick, he said, but that doesn't mean it's strong.

"It often decays," he said. "I have walked on two centimetres of ice, but I've fallen through two and a half feet of poor quality ice."

If you fall through the ice yourself, try to remember to keep your head down, and feet up, said rescue instructor Tim Wheeler. Keeping your forehead close to the ice and raising your feet will better your chances of pulling yourself up, he said. (Tim Wheeler)

So what should you do if you witness someone else fall through?

Wheeler said people without rescue training should follow some simple steps and remember the slogan: "reach, throw, don't go."

Reach out for help

First, call for trained help, said Wheeler, adding that people often underestimate how long someone can survive in the water.

Reach out with your voice

Someone who's plunged through the ice is probably panicking, said Wheeler. Call out to them, remind them to control their breathing, and try to coach them to pull themselves out.

Look for things to throw

Try to find something that floats to throw to the person, or anything that you might extend. If nothing obvious is available, be creative.

"Reach with an object with if possible, throw something that floats — a rope, an extension cord, garden hose, said Wheeler. Anything that you might be able to connect to that person."

Don't follow pets in distress

In many scenarios, it's pets that get into trouble on the ice, before people do, he said.

In fact, pet owners are among the third most likely group of people to fall through the ice, said Wheeler, after snowmobilers, and people who work on the ice.

But people need to call for trained help and resist the urge to follow, he said, noting that if a pet fell through, a person probably will too.

"Often people have that tunnel vision when something is wrong and will run out on ice that in hindsight they know is weak .. in the heat of the moment people miss that key bit of information."