City police in Thunder Bay, Ont., as well as a local arborist, are warning residents impacted by the late-April winter storm that, even though the bad weather has stopped, there are some dangers to keep in mind.

"You should be looking at your trees and inspecting them and looking for new cracks or changes," said Vince Rutter, of Rutter Urban Forestry in Thunder Bay.

"Like a limb that doesn't go back up to a normal position after the ice has melted or a new crack that shows on a trunk or a branch."

Thunder Bay arborist Vince Rutter said storms like the one that hit Thunder Bay generally damage trees that are already weakened. (Gord Ellis / CBC)

The two-day storm left a thick coating of ice on virtually all outdoor surfaces, including trees. That extra weight can cause damage and weaken the tree, Rutter said, adding that he's been kept busy for the past couple of days with inspections and dealing with fallen tree limbs.

While there is some noticeable damage to trees around Thunder Bay due to the storm, Rutter said there wasn't enough ice cover to cause serious problems — like whole trees falling over roadways.

Still, he said, it was close.

"I think we dodged a big bullet with not getting much ice [Thursday] afternoon, as was forecasted," he said. "I think if we got another five millimetres of ice and some winds, this could have turned into a full-scale disaster."

Falling ice warning

Damaged trees aren't the only thing people should be watching out for, according to Thunder Bay police.

On Friday the police service warned that the warming temperatures started to dislodge large chunks of ice from buildings and moving vehicles.

Motorists are being asked to be vigilant in clearing ice of their vehicles before driving.

People walking should also watch for chunks of ice that may get dislodged from buildings, police said.