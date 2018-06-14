Young ice-cream entrepreneurs rally after business vandalized

It's been a tough start to the season for a group of Thunder Bay, Ont. teens, who started their own ice cream business last summer.

The young owners of Three Scoops ice cream stand, located on Balmoral Street, got a shock last weekend. Between Saturday night and Sunday morning, they say their bright blue and pink stand was broken into, and that stock and equipment had been trashed.

"When I first walked in I just saw ice cream on the floor. All of our cutlery, our spoons and stuff, it was all on the ground. And the snow cone juice ... it was all in the corner and it was running down the walls," said Grace Wilson, 14, who runs the business with her friends Maeve Pylypchuk and Sarah Drebit.

"I thought, 'who would do this? Why would they want to destroy it?' And we worked really hard to start this business and it was very upsetting to see," Pylypchuk added.

Teens opened business at age 13

Three Scoops opened last summer, after the three girls spotted an ice-cream truck for sale, on the side of the road. With money they saved, and some help from their families, they managed to make their own summer jobs.

It will now take some work to get everything up and running again, they said. The clean-up has been done, but the damage included the loss of 10 buckets of ice cream — about two week's stock, and worth about $600, they said. The floor of the shack will also need to be replaced, and the snow cone machine was damaged.

Empty shelves and freezers will have to be refilled, before the business can reopen. (Amy Hadley/CBC)

No money was on the site, the teens said, except for the first five-dollar bill they made, which they had saved and framed, and which was taken.

However, the teens aren't letting the incident dampen their entrepreneurial spirit, and they're getting some help from the community to get back on their feet.

"There's been lots of support from the community, and it's been really nice to see that people support us that much," said Pylypchuk.

Community support

That support includes money raised through a crowdfunding campaign started by the aunt of one of the teens. So far, more than $2,500 has been raised toward a goal of $3,000.

The Three Scoops ice cream shack is located on Balmoral Street in Thunder Bay, was broken into recently, and damaged. (Amy Hadley/CBC)

"We want to say thank you to everyone who's supported us and helped us," said Drebit.

The money will be used to pay to replace the ice cream and the floor, and to buy a new cash register and possibly a new snow cone machine, Pylypchuk said.

They hope to reopen the ice cream stand for the weekend of June 23.

"We hope that we can come back better than we were before," she said.