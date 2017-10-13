For nearly a year, the 125 students in the International Baccalaureate (IB) program at Sir Churchill high school in Thunder Bay, Ont. prepared themselves to start their 2018 school year at Westgate Collegiate and Vocational Institute.

Earlier this month, students in the IB program were informed the program would instead be moved to Superior C.V.I on the city's north side, while other Churchill students would attend Westgate.

"Two years ago, when they made the decision to move Churchill, I was devastated that I won't be able to graduate from Churchill," said Stephen Siska, a Grade 11 IB student. "It made it just a little better knowing that I'll be able to graduate with my community and my school community. But now knowing that they're separating us and breaking us up, it's just devastating."

Lakehead Public Schools voted last year to close Churchill High School, and send all of its south-side students to Westgate. An earlier plan also suggested consolidating Hammarskjold and Superior on the city's north side, but the board has since decided to keep both north side high schools open.

"Keeping three schools open now, provides us the opportunity to move [the IB program] to the northward," Ian McRae, director of Lakehead Public Schools told CBC News earlier this week. "I think it provides us with a nice balance of programming across the city."

Students in the IB program are disappointed in the move, saying they feel they are being used as pawns, to help the board keep an additional high school open. The board decided against amalgamating its north-side high schools, when parent groups became heavily involved in the decision making process.

"For the past two years, we've been trying to find ways to transition Churchill and Westgate together, and that's been a major focus for this whole closure of the school. And now, for Superior and IB to be combining, it's seen as like, off to the side," said Sharron Sekhon, a grade 11 IB student at Churchill.

Peter MacGregor, another grade 11 student, said for him, the choice comes down to staying with his friends outside of the program, who he has been teammates with for the past three years.

"It's just super hard because I don't know where my friends are going to be, and where I'm going to be. It's our senior year, so I'd love to be graduating with all my friends."

"I've been playing sports with the same people for the past three years, and the same coaches. And they're all going to be going to Westgate, so it's a really hard decision for me whether or not I want to go play sports at Westgate, or go to IB."

Most students unsure

"I feel as if the transition won't be as easy for the IB students, because it hasn't been thought about for the past two years, as the one for Westgate has," said Sekhon.

She added that after polling nearly all of the IB students attending Churchill, 88 per cent of them noted they were unsure if they wanted to transfer to Superior. It means the program could dip below the 125 students it currently has enrolled in the program at Churchill.