Thousands of people are expected to attend the Hymers Fall Fair this long weekend, just outside of Thunder Bay, Ont.

The Labour Day tradition launched in 1912 and aims to strike a balance between honouring its history and changing with the times, according to the president of the Hymers Agricultural Society Board of Directors.

But the focus is on preserving the feel of a traditional agricultural fair, Wendy Handy said.

"You see many of the fairs get bigger, and they get more carnival like. And we've stayed away from that," Handy told CBC. "We've kept it with the real homegrown, grassroots, local talent, local produce. This year we tried very hard to have local food providers for our dining hall meals and for our food concession booths."

The focus is on local farming and agricultural events and on bringing awareness of those activities to people who don't usually see them, Handy added.

New attractions at this year's fair include cow and goat milking demonstrations.

The event also features show jumping, cattle shows, and craft and food competitions — including zucchini competitions for children.

Kids who bring zucchinis to the fair reduce their admission from $5 to $1, Handy said.

They can then enter those zucchinis in a variety of competitions ranging from the biggest to the greenest to the funniest looking.

