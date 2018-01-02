Four people were taken to hospital last last week after a southbound vehicle lost control while driving through an intersection on the city's south side.

Ontario Provincial Police officers in Thunder Bay, Ont. said the crash occurred on Friday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 61 and Broadway Avenue.

According to police a southbound vehicle entered the right-hand lane to pass other vehicles that were turning onto Broadway when it lost control as it passed through the intersection, entering the oncoming lane and subsequently colliding with a northbound vehicle.

The driver of the southbound vehicle had to be extricated by firefighters and was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to a written statement on Tuesday.

Three occupants of the northbound vehicle also had to be transported to hospital, with two of the occupants suffering serious injuries, according to police.

Charges are pending while the investigation continues.