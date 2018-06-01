Highway 61 in Thunder Bay, Ontario begins night closures June 4

The Ministry of Transportation (MTO ) is advising drivers in northwestern Ontario to avoid a section of Highway 61 in the Thunder Bay area, as it will be closed nightly to traffic from June 4 until November 2018.

A marked detour will be provided between the hours of 10 p.m and 6:30 a.m. from Highway 61 Neebing Avenue to Broadway Avenue and back to the highway in both directions, ministry officials stated in a written release Friday.

The highway closures are necessary in order to ensure the safety of the road users and the construction workers who are working on the Rosslyn Road and CPR overhead, as well as the CN Rail underpass, officials explained.

In November of 2017, the ministry held an open house in Thunder Bay to explain to residents the detour possibilities when work is underway.

Motorists are reminded to obey and follow all traffic signs and flag persons to ensure the safety of both workers and drivers.

Information on the highway closure will be updated on the MTO's Road Information Line or www.511on.ca