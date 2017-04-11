Seven Ontario men— six from Barry's Bay, west of Ottawa, and one from Sault Ste. Marie— are facing fines totalling $19,250 after a moose-hunting trip near Thunder Bay, last October.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said the hunting party had a licence to hunt one cow moose, and a short time after shooting one, killed a second.

The men transported one moose back to their camp with the valid seal then returned for the second moose, reusing the seal, an Ontario court heard.

When conservation officers approached the hunting party on their return to camp, the men said they were carrying a calf. After investigating, conservation officers determined that it was a cow moose, and the party were trying to conceal their kill.

Both moose were seized and forfeited to the Crown.