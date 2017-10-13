A Thunder Bay, Ont., man has been fined for shooting a deer on private property without permission.

In a media release, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) said the incdent occurred in November 2016, after a landowner complained someone had shot a deer on his rural property near Kakabeka Falls.

Investigation revealed that the man was a passenger in a vehicle that was driving near the property in the early-morning hours of Nov. 29, 2016, when he spotted a a buck white-tailed deer standing on a vacant farm property, near a house and garage.

The man fired two shots across Hunt Road with his rifle, wounding the deer, the ministry said. The deer escaped and was never recovered.

The case was heard in Thunder Bay court on Oct. 4, 2017, and the man was fined $2,000 for trespasing for the purpose of hunting. He also received a one-year hunting suspension, the MNRF said, adding that hunters need to obtain landowner permission before hunting on private property.