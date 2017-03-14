A hunter from Ignace, Ont. has been fined a total of $5,000 for trespassing and illegally killing a moose at a mine site north of the community, according to the Ministry Of Natural Resources and Forestry.

The man pleaded guilty and was fined $3,500 for hunting a cow moose without the proper licence and $1,500 for trespassing for the purpose of hunting, according to a written release issued Tuesday by the ministry. He also faces a one-year big-game hunting suspension.

The man was hunting moose in October, 2016, the ministry said, when he crossed an area lake by boat to a remote area of Glencore's Mattabi Mine property.

He then crossed the property without permission, ministry officials said, where he shot and killed a cow moose, despite having a licence to hunt only calves.

The moose was seized and forfeited to the Crown, the ministry said.