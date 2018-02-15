Careless hunting has led to a hefty fine and licence suspension for a man from Woodbridge, just north of Toronto, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) said.

In a media release, the MNRF said conservation officers investigated the October 2016 incident after receiving a tip about careless hunting on Boundary Road, about 50 kilometres east of Dryden, Ontario.

The investigation revealed the man was standing on Boundary Road when he shot down the roadway at a bull moose, which was also on the road.

The man was fined $4,000, and received a one-year hunting licence suspension. He will need to complete the Ontario Hunter Education Course before he can purchase another licence, the MNRF said.

The case was heard in Dryden court on Feb. 8, 2018.