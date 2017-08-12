Hundreds of people lined up outside Fort William Gardens in Thunder Bay, Ont., Saturday morning to meet homegrown National Hockey League star Matt Murray and see the Stanley Cup.
Shaun Wesley arrived at 6 a.m. to ensure he was first in line.
Wesley had to work last year on the day Murray brought the cup home and missed the event, he told CBC.
This year, he had a question for the Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender, he said.
"I want to ask him how it is to be in the same company with Patrick Roy," Wesley said. "With two Stanley Cups in the rookie season like that, [he] just came out of nowhere [to] be the number one guy."
The Penguins won back-to-back Stanley Cups during Murray's first two seasons with the team, and Murray himself rose to prominence after replacing an injured Marc-André Fleury during the 2016 playoff run to help secure the championship.
Paul Herie and family drove more than eight hours from Winnipeg to Thunder Bay to see Murray and the cup and spend a weekend in the city — demonstrating the economic spinoff of Murray's star power.
"I have a lot of Penguins jerseys," said Herie, who was sporting a Murray jersey. "I thought, 'I'm not going to wear a Crosby jersey to see Matt Murray.'"
Tina Enge and her family were second in line to meet Murray behind Wesley.
Enge just returned to Fort Frances from Halifax, where she watched Sidney Crosby's Stanley Cup parade on Monday, making the Murray event her second encounter with the Cup in a week.
"I have so much respect for Matt Murray and how he played, and I just can't wait to watch his career blossom," she said.
"I'm just going to tell him what an awesome job he did and how fun he was to watch," she added.
After meeting Murray and taking a photo with the hometown hero, Enge declared, "It was awesome. I got to give him a hug. Life is good."
