The Thunder Bay and District Humane Society's kennels are full after a large-scale dog rescue over the Easter weekend in Manitoba.

Thirty dogs, removed from the Chemawawin Cree Nation by the Manitoba Underdogs Rescue, arrived at the northwestern Ontario's humane society early Monday morning. The influx has the organization asking for community support as it nurses the animals back to health.

"They were basically running stray, becoming very skinny," Robin Ratz, the humane society's shelter director said Monday. "Then with spring and everything coming ... you've got to worry more about the babies and stuff, so then it's that overpopulation, which just becomes a bigger problem."

Ratz said mange is a problem in the community, as well.

This young pup is believed to have a broken leg. It is one of 30 dogs, which are now being housed at the Thunder Bay District Humane Society Kennel, after a weekend operation by the Manitoba Underdog Rescue organization. (Thunder Bay District Humane Society )

The health of the dogs will be evaluated Tuesday, she said, when they undergo their first vet check. Ratz said some of the dog are ill, or injured, with one animal suffering from a broken paw.

Ratz said the actual rescue was carried out by Manitoba Underdogs, which removed a large number of dogs from the community on the weekend. She was unsure of the total, but said Thunder Bay's humane society isn't the only shelter housing some of the rescued dogs.

Manitoba Underdogs has worked in the Chemawawin Cree Nation before, Ratz said, such as running spay and neuter programs.

Housing the rescued dogs will be a challenge, but Ratz praised the humane society's volunteers and staff for the work they're doing.

The Thunder Bay and District Humane Society is seeking donations to help it care for 30 dogs rescued from a Manitoba community on the weekend. (Thunder Bay and District Humane Society/Facebook)

"The team here is amazing," she said. "They have huge hearts."

The humane society is also getting support Thunder Bay Animal Services.

"They took our healthy dogs that were in the shelter and brought them to their facility, so then we didn't have to worry about any cross-contamination," Ratz said. "At this point, every kennel we have, every run, is full."

"They're a bunch of very beautiful, sweet dogs."

The humane society is asking for donations to help with the rescued dogs' care, Ratz said.

"We're asking people if they're wanting to sponsor an animal," she said. "The other thing is, because these dogs are coming in with unknown infections or diseases at this point in time, we're going to be going through a lot of sheets and towels."

"So those are going to come in handy."

Donations can be dropped off at the humane society, located at 1535 Rosslyn Road, or made via the organization's website.