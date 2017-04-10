The chair of the board of the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society says her organization is facing a financial crisis after a large group of dogs recently taken in by the shelter was diagnosed with an airborne respiratory infection that requires a temporary shut-down of adoptions and the complete sterilization of the facility.

Brenda Everts estimated that the organization needs to raise approximately $50,000 within the next two months or it might face closure.



"With no adoptions, there's no money coming in the door, and this is going to put us in the position financially that we've not seen us be in since the shelter was threatened to close their door five years ago." said Everts, who took the unusual step of speaking to the CBC herself instead of leaving the job to regular spoksperson Cassandra Nordal.

She stepped into the spotlight "because of the seriousness of the situation," she said.

'We've got everybody in hazmat suits'

The organization's finances are already strained as a result of hiring a second agent to conduct animal cruelty investigations, Everts explained, adding the hire was necessary to fulfil the organization's mandate to prevent cruelty to animals.

The estimated $20,000 to $30,000 needed to sterilize the facility is an extra hit nobody could've planned for, she said.

Everts announced she is personally committing $500 of her own money to the organization and is asking professionals and businesses across northern Ontario to contribute.

The society is also looking into emergency grants, she said.

Meanwhile, a vet visited the facility on the weekend and vaccinated all dogs in the shelter against the virus, Everts said.

The dogs have all been quarantined for ten days and will be reevaluated at the end of that period, she said.



"We've got everybody in hazmat suits, and we've got the windows open, and they're sterilizing everything," Everts added. "Our receptionist is out front and she's pulling down file folders and anything you can possibly see, she's disinfecting."



