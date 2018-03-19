Thunder Bay's Hugh Cummins is prepared to go a long way to give something back.

8,000 kilometres, to be precise.

Cummins was among a group of 10 snowmobilers who recently completed a trek from Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, to North Pole, Alaska, just outside Fairbanks, in an effort to raise funds for diabetes research.

"I was proud to have made the accomplishment, and proud to have raised awareness and money for diabetes along the way," Cummins told CBC News, days after he returned to Thunder Bay. "It touches so many of Northwestern Ontario residents."

"This is one way I've chosen to give back."

Two-part ride

Cummins actually rode farther than most of his fellow riders. His ride began in Marathon, Ont., continuing to Bruce Mines, Ont., and down to Drummond Island, before joining other MichCanSka riders in Sault Ste. Marie and beginning the trek to Alaska.

"This is actually a two-part ride," Cummins said. "In 2017, we started in Maine, and we rode from Maine to Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan."

"We decided not to try and do it [all at once], just from ... the size of it, the scale of the trip," he said. "And also we felt that we'd eliminate some of the riders that just couldn't get six weeks off to do a trip."

The 2017 ride was two weeks long, while this year's leg took four weeks.

MichCanSka started in 2010

The first MichCanSka — which stands for Michigan Canada Alaska — ride took place 2010 with the goal of raising funds for diabetes research, both in Canada and the United States. A number of rides have taken place in the years since. Two have happened this year: the Sault Ste. Marie to Alaska ride, as well as a nine-day Michigan Loop.

Cummins said the fundraising totals for the Alaska ride aren't available yet. All the money will go to diabetes research, however; the riders cover the cost of their journeys themselves.

"We're not raising money to help us make a trip," he said.

Cummins said the riders had a lot of support along the way, something that was helped by a tracking feature that allowed people to follow along with the riders on the MichCanSka website.

"We had local snowmobile clubs come down, we had suppliers come down, we had dealers come down," Cummins said.

Support from clubs, riders

The ride was a memorable one for other reasons, too. Most of it took place along groomed trails, part of the Canadian-U.S. interconnected snowmobile trail system, which also allowed the riders easy access to hotels and motels at night.

"Nobody got too beat up on the first stretch," he said. "Our machines did, a little bit, through lack of snow."

But the trail system, Cummins said, ended at the Alberta border. From there to North Pole, the group was not on groomed trails.

"We had support from local clubs, we had support from individual riders," he said. "We had hired guides in two sections, up in both the Yukon and Alaska."

The final stretch, from Whitehorse to North Pole, was a memorable one, as the riders followed the route used by the Yukon Quest dog sled race.

"That, I think, for the group, would not only be the most challenging, but also the most memorable," Cummins said. "We rode across the Top of the World Highway, we met challenges that had to be dealt with."

Donations can still be made at the MichCanSka website.