Residents who live in a small northwestern Ontario village near Sioux Lookout, Ont. are set to re-claim the local name that's largely been unseen for the past two decades.

The community of Hudson, which is about 20 kilometres west of Sioux Lookout's core was annexed, and made part of the larger municipality in 1998.

Now, according to Sioux Lookout CAO Ann Mitchell, the municipality will no longer require signs in the Hudson area to bear Sioux Lookout's name and logo.

"Some smaller communities ... they feel that they're losing their sense of identity because it was an annexation," she said.

"That Sioux Lookout stayed Sioux Lookout, but took on these additional boroughs."

Ann Mitchell is the chief administrative officer for Sioux Lookout. (supplied)

Hudson has a population of about 200 people.

"[It] has always been its own unique community," Mitchell continued.

"It's a very supportive community, they have a lot of volunteers. They feel that their sense of identity has been lost through the annexation process."

Mitchell said the municipal office in Sioux Lookout will work with the Hudson advisory group to create a new logo to be used in the community.