A lightning strike from a series of thunderstorms that rolled through Thunder Bay, Ont., Monday evening hit a house on the city's north side, setting its roof on fire, according to Thunder Bay Fire Rescue.

Firefighters were called to the home, located on Ryde Avenue, around 4:50 p.m., a spokesperson with the fire department told CBC News on Tuesday. The people living there were home at the time and called 911.

A total of five fire trucks, an aerial ladder and 21 firefighters were deployed to the blaze, fire officials stated in a written release. Firefighters had to cut holes into the roof and eventually into the drywall ceiling on the second floor to fully extinguish the "stubborn" fire.

Officials classified the damage from the flames and work done to put the fire out as "medium," and noted that the home was repairable and its contents saved.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue confirmed that no one was hurt in the incident.