Six regional hospitals and health care facilities are expected to increase energy efficiency and cut back on greenhouse gas emissions, thanks to provincial grants.
The province on Monday announced that 98 Ontario hospitals will receive funding under the Hospital Energy Efficiency Program.
In the northwest, those include:
- Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, $500,000
- Red Lake Margaret Cochenour Memorial Hospital Corporation, $478,800
- Nipigon District Memorial Hospital, $308,247
- North of Superior Heathcare Group, $300,000
- Lake of the Woods District Hospital, $125,000
- St. Joseph's Care Group, $41,425
The North of Superior Heathcare Group operates facilities in Marathon and Terrace Bay.
Specifics of how the funds will be used weren't available on Monday, however, Thunder Bay-Superior North MPP Michael Gravelle said the money will go towards projects that help improve energy efficiency and reduce greenhouse gases, such as heating, lighting, or ventilation work.
"What we're hoping is that as a result of these and other improvements, almost five megatons of carbon dioxide gases will be eliminated from the environment by 2050," Gravelle said. "By 2021, it is estimated we can generate over $60 million in annual energy-related savings, and sustain those savings on an annual basis for 20 years."
The savings will be put back into patient care, according to the province.
