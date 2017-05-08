A new retail pharmacy will open next year at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.

It will specialize in chemotherapy medications and other drugs that deal with the side effects of chemotherapy.

Many cancer patients in Thunder Bay are ordering their chemotherapy medications through the mail, because they're not usually available at retail drug stores, said Dr. Stewart Kennedy, the vice president of medicine and academics at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences.

"It's very important that the pharmacist has a discussion with the patients to outline the potential side effects, the frequency of dosaging and the follow-up necessary," he said.

Developments in cancer treatment mean much more of the treatment takes place at home, Stewart said, adding hospital pharmacies are common at other cancer care centres across the province.

Thunder Bay hospital executive vice-president medical and academic affairs Dr. Stewart Kennedy says a new pharmacy will make it easier for patients to get the information about the drugs they're prescribed. (Nicole Ireland/CBC)

"This is standard practice throughout Ontario, we just haven't...we've been behind a bit in our development," he said.

The specialization of the hospital's pharmacy in "low-volume, high-risk medications" means it will not be in competition with other retail pharmacies in the city, Stewart said.

The out-patient pharmacy at the hospital is expected to employ one pharmacist when it opens next spring.