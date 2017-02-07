The mayor of Hornepayne, Ont. says the re-start of the lumber mill in the community is good news for the township.

The mill underwent a test start in Dec., 2016 before the first shifts went back to work at the beginning of January, according to Morley Forster.

"Most of the population is still concerned about the cost of living, [but] certainly [we're] a lot better off now that the local mill is working and local jobs are back in place," he said on Monday.

The new life at the mill under new ownership is welcome news after the previous owners shut the facility down in November, 2015, leaving 146 people out of work.

The mill, along with the neighbouring power co-generation facility and CN Rail are among the biggest employers in town, Forster said, adding that he's been told a second shift should be added at the mill soon.

Morley Forster is Hornepayne's mayor. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

"The mood is enhanced," he added. "There is a more satisfied feeling I think around the community."

The mill was purchased by Hornepayne Lumber LP, which is headed by Frank Dottori. He was also behind the 2013 re-start of the mill in White River, Ont.

Dottori has told CBC that having the two mills, and their wood supplies, in fairly close proximity to each other should help both operations.

"We're encouraged by the efforts of Mr. Dottori and we see the potential for a positive story here in Hornepayne for the future is on the horizon," Forster said.