Ontario Provincial Police in Thunder Bay are searching for two men and a woman who were seen east of Thunder Bay in the Swallow Lake and Hoof Lake area over the Victoria Day long weekend after they received a report of mischief in the Hoof Lake Road area.

Police said on May 20, 2018 a refrigerator trailer that was used to store tree planting equipment and tree saplings was discovered with damage to the rear taillights, and signs that someone had attempted to pry open the back doors.

The gas tank had also been tampered with and a homemade utility trailer was also lit on fire before tree planting employees were able to extinguish it, containing the damage to a small portion of the trailer.

According to a written statement, police are attempting to locate two men and a woman who were seen in the area riding in a blue Polaris Ranger Utility Terrain Vehicle over the May long weekend.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.