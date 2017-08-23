Daniel Debassige and Monica Spence have been sentenced to jail time over the 2014 murder of Richard Spence. (Josh Lynn/CBC)

Two people have been sentenced to jail time over a 2014 homicide in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Daniel Debassige and Monica Spence were both sentenced earlier this month for their roles in the murder of Richard Spence, whose body was found in a Secord Street residence in December 2014.

Debassige had earlier been found guilty of second-degree murder in connection with Richard Spence's death, while Monica Spence had been found guilty of manslaughter.

In a court proceeding in Thunder Bay earlier this month, Debassige was sentenced to life in prison, with no possibility of parole for 10 years.

Debassige also received a 10-year weapons prohibition, and was ordered to provide a DNA sample.

Monica Spence received a sentence of five years' incarceration at a provincial institution, followed by three years' probation.

Both Monica Spence and Debassige also received credit for time served in pre-sentence custody.