A 22-year-old Thunder Bay man charged with second-degree murder remains in custody after making a first appearance in court on Wednesday.
Patrick Elmer O'Keese was charged this week in connection with the murder of 18-year-old Brayden Moonias.
Moonias's body was found in the McVicar Creek area, next to the Marina Park overpass on Thunder Bay's north side, on the morning of August 6.
O'Keese was also charged with aggravated assault after a 52-year-old man was found injured nearby, on Cumberland Street N., shortly after the discovery of Moonias.
O'Keese appeared in court Wednesday morning, police said in a media release, and was remanded into custody until his next court date on September 22.