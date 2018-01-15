When you've been doing something for a century, it can be hard to shake things up.

But in 2018, the famed Hoito restaurant in Thunder Bay, Ont., is going to give it a try.

Each month this year, as the restaurant marks its 100th anniversary, the Hoito plans to pair up with a local chef to create a new twist on its signature crepe-thin Finnish pancakes in a culinary experiment they're calling "pancake hack."

"We wanted to be able to show that you take this humble but wonderful dish and you can turn it into something completely new," said Paula Haapanen, president of the Hoito board.

The partnerships with chefs are a way to tap into the city's flourishing culinary scene, said Haapanen. But she's hopeful the project will also draw new customers to the restaurant, which has struggled in recent years to deal with financial difficulties and growing competition.

So, what's the first "pancake hack" offering?

Bacon date marmalade pancakes

This pancake dish, featuring a bacon date marmalade filling and topped with blue cheese and honey, was created by chef Derek Lankinen of The Crew on May and will be available at the Hoito throughout January after 3 p.m. (Paula Haapenen)

In January, diners can sample a dish of Hoito pancakes rolled around a bacon and date marmalade filling, garnished with blue cheese and drizzled with honey, created by Derek Lankinen, head chef at The Crew on May.

For Lankinen, a chef of Finnish heritage who grew up in Thunder Bay, being invited into the Hoito kitchen was a thrill.

Working with Hoito a thrill for first chef

"I was super excited to do it," he said. "The Hoito's an institution in Thunder Bay. Anytime they ask you for anything ... you can't really say no ... you want to be a part of that tradition."

"Some people might be suspicious that we're messing with pancake itself ... and it's not true,"

- Paula Haapanen

Lankinen, who's also been encouraging other chefs at popular restaurants in the city to take part, says down the road, customers can expect to see everything from an Asian fusion pancake, to an Italian spin.

"The sky's the limit," he said.

Hope to draw dinner crowd

The special pancakes are being offered later in the day, starting at noon, in the hopes of drawing a later crowd, said Haapanen.

"We are quite good and well known for our breakfasts and lunches ... but our dinners seem to be quiet. So we're hoping that this more dinner type, fancier type of pancake will entice people to come in the evenings," she said.

Not 'messing' with core pancake recipe

And although the restaurant will be experimenting with new flavours in the form of fillings and toppings, Haapanen said she wants to assure people of one thing: they won't be toying with the tried and true central recipe.

"Some people might be suspicious that we're messing with the pancake itself ... and it's not true," she said. "The pancake is the same pancake ... It's just, what can we do with this lovely thing to take it up to the next level?"