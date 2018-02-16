A Thunder Bay long-term care facility has cancelled all admissions, transfers, discharges and social activities due to an outbreak of respiratory illness, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit said Thursday.

The outbreak is affecting Hogarth Riverview Manor's Marigold resident home area, also known as 5 north, at 300 Lillie Street N.

Visitors are restricted to family members and caregivers only.

The health unit is reminding people to avoid visiting hospitals and long-term care facilities when feeling unwell to avoid spreading infections to young infants, children, the elderly and those with other chronic illnesses.