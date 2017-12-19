The chair of the board at St. Joseph's Care Group says it could be a year until a third party management company hands control of Hogarth Riverview Manor back to St. Joseph's.
- Thunder Bay's Hogarth Riverview Manor day to day operations managed by third party
- Employees not to blame at Hogarth Riverview Manor: Unifor
The Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care ordered St. Joseph's to find a third party to manage the long-term care facility, due to a number of compliance issues.
"What we're experiencing at Hogarth Riverview Manor is concerning to the board," said Maureen Brophy, the board chair. "However, we are, and have been, fully aware of the status of compliance orders at the facility."
Brophy said the board has had a representative in all meetings with the Ministry, and is hopeful that the issues will be resolved.
She said staff and management are working with Extendicare Assist to bring the facility up to standards, and will then help keep the facility at that standard.
Brophy said she is unaware of any staffing changes because of the third party management company.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.