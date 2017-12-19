The chair of the board at St. Joseph's Care Group says it could be a year until a third party management company hands control of Hogarth Riverview Manor back to St. Joseph's.

The Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care ordered St. Joseph's to find a third party to manage the long-term care facility, due to a number of compliance issues.

"What we're experiencing at Hogarth Riverview Manor is concerning to the board," said Maureen Brophy, the board chair. "However, we are, and have been, fully aware of the status of compliance orders at the facility."

Brophy said the board has had a representative in all meetings with the Ministry, and is hopeful that the issues will be resolved.

She said staff and management are working with Extendicare Assist to bring the facility up to standards, and will then help keep the facility at that standard.

Brophy said she is unaware of any staffing changes because of the third party management company.