When you look good, you feel good.

Hairstylist Bryan Hodgins is in the business of making people look good, but one of the unexpected results of his work is how good it makes him feel.

"I don't care about people's haircuts, I care about their well being," Hodgins said. "It just feels good to take care of people, and care for people."

Hodgins has been cutting hair at Shelter House in Thunder Bay for more than a year. Every three weeks he goes to the Kwae Kii Win managed alcohol program residence, and then to the Shelter House's main foyer to give haircuts to the residents.

The haircuts are an informal process. There are no appointments or consultations — Hodgins has been doing this so long that he typically knows what cut each person wants.

'He takes the time to do it right'

Isaiah Neekan opts for a crew cut. He's been getting a cut from Hodgins for as long as he's been staying at the shelter — since March.

Neekan said likes the sensibility of the cut. "I don't have to put all this stuff in my hair to keep it the way I want. This way I just wash it, and go out the door."

He said he's been going through a rough time, dealing with court matters and trying to get his own place. A good free haircut, he said, is appreciated.

Hodgins has been coming to the Shelter House to give haircuts for over a year. (Charnel Anderson/CBC)

He takes the time to do it right - Isaiah Neekan

"He does a good job cutting hair, not like some people who come in and do free haircuts, they come in a do a real quick one, and it doesn't even look good," said Neekan. "He takes the time to do it right."

After the haircut Neekan said he feels better, and "a lot cooler."

About a year and a half ago Hodgins called Gary Mack, the executive director of the Shelter House, and asked if he could come in and give haircuts.

"I was thinking about going to cut hair at churches, and I realized that there was a lot of different denominations to go to, so I could cut hair at one church or go to a pile of churches," he said."Or what I could do is find a place where I could get together and unconditionally love, not just one certain spot, but people of all kinds of walks of lives."

Hodgins says it feels good to care for people. (Charnel Anderson/CBC)

'You get what you give'

One of Hodgins's strengths is his ability to engage people so easily, Mack said. Of course, he added, his haircuts, too.

"He makes people not only look good, but also feel good. He's very non-judgemental and accepting of people, and he gives great haircuts," said Mack.

"[The haircuts] just help people to feel better about themselves, because when you feel better about yourself it changes your whole reality. And different opportunities then start to present themselves," he added.

"You get what you give," Hodgins said.