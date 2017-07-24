Thunder Bay mayor Keith Hobbs has been granted a 90-day leave from the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC) board of directors.

An MPAC spokesperson told CBC News that Hobbs — who's facing extortion and obstruction of justice charges — requested the leave, which came into effect on Wednesday, July 19.

On Friday morning, OPP announced that Keith Hobbs and Marisa Hobbs had each been charged with extortion and obstruction of justice. Thunder Bay resident Mary Voss was also charged with extortion as a result of the same investigation.

The OPP statement said the charges relate to "an investigation of allegations of criminal wrongdoing that include a municipal official and a local resident."

Court documents obtained from the Thunder Bay courthouse on Friday showed that the extortion charges are related to a Thunder Bay lawyer currently facing a number of his own charges, including assault and sexual assault.

The MPAC spokesperson said the duration of the leave will be evaluated by the MPAC board "as matters proceed."

Hobbs was appointed to the MPAC board in 2015 for a three-year term.

Can't be forced to resign mayor's seat

Hobbs has also requested a leave from his position as Thunder Bay's mayor. That has been approved by council and will come into effect Monday, July 24. It, the city said, will be a paid leave, and will last for an "undetermined" period of time.

In an e-mail to CBC News, Ontario Ministry of Municipal Affairs spokesman Conrad Spezowka said that under the Municipal Act, council can't force Keith Hobbs to resign his position, or to temporarily step down.

He said a member of a municipal council does not lose "eligibility to to serve solely on the basis of being charged or convicted of an offence."

Council seats can become vacant

There are, however, ways by which a council member's seat could become vacant under the Municipal Act, Spezowka said:

If a member of council is convicted of, and imprisoned for, a crime;

or, if a member of council is absent from council meetings for three consecutive months, without that absence being authorized through a council resolution.

Spezowka said the ministry will continue to monitor the situation.

Keith Hobbs, Marisa Hobbs and Voss are scheduled to appear in court on September 26.