An extortion case involving Thunder Bay Mayor Keith Hobbs will be back in court in October. Hobbs returned to his public duties as mayor on Monday, after a two-month paid leave. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

An extortion case involving Thunder Bay's mayor, his wife, and another city resident will be back in court next month.

Mayor Keith Hobbs and his wife Marisa Hobbs were both charged in July with extortion and obstruction of justice by the OPP. Thunder Bay resident Mary Voss was also charged with extortion.

All three were remanded until October 31, when the matter will be spoken to. The lawyers representing Keith and Marisa Hobbs and Voss told court they had just received disclosure, and needed time to review the file.

Neither Keith nor Marisa Hobbs personally appeared in court for Tuesday's proceeding; both were represented by legal counsel.

They have retained Toronto lawyer Brian Greenspan. However, he was also absent from court; local lawyer Kate Brindley acted as agent.

Mary Voss, too, was absent from court. Her lawyer, Thunder Bay's George Joseph, represented her.

The case is being prosecuted by assistant Crowns Colin McMorrow from North Bay and Peter Keen from Dryden.

Charges relate to Thunder Bay lawyer

The charges against Keith and Marisa Hobbs and Voss, court documents show, relate to suspended Thunder Bay lawyer Alexander "Sandy" Zaitzeff, who is facing a number of charges of sexual assault and assault.

The specifics of those charges are subject to a publication ban.

Keith and Marisa Hobbs, as well as Mary Voss, attempted to obtain a house for Voss, between Oct. 19, 2016 and Nov. 20, 2016, attempted to "induce … Zaitzeff to purchase a house, by threats, accusations or menaces of disclosing criminal allegations to the police," according to the court information on the extortion charges against the Hobbs'.

Hobbs returned to council, MPAC board

The obstruction charges against Keith and Marisa Hobbs cover the period between Dec. 21, 2016 and May 7, 2017, and allege that they interfered in an investigation being conducted by the RCMP.

Keith Hobbs returned to his public duties as Thunder Bay's mayor on Monday after having been on a paid leave since July 24, three days after he was charged by the OPP.

He's also returned to his seat on the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation board; he'd also taken a leave from that position in July.