An extortion case involving Thunder Bay's mayor is due back in court in December.

Mayor Keith Hobbs, his wife Marisa Hobbs along with city resident Mary Voss, were all charged in July.

Keith and Marisa Hobbs each face charges of extortion and obstruction of justice, while Voss faces one count of extortion.

The matter was discussed briefly in court in Thunder Bay Tuesday morning, and all three were remanded to December 19, when a pre-trial date is expected to be set.

None of the accused was present, and none of the allegations have been proven in court.

Charges involve suspended Thunder Bay lawyer

The charges, court documents show, are related to suspended Thunder Bay lawyer Alexander "Sandy" Zaitzeff, who is facing a number of sexual assault and assault charges; the specifics of those charges are subject to a publication ban.

According to the documents, Keith and Marisa Hobbs, as well as Voss, attempted to obtain a house for Voss by attempting to "induce … Zaitzeff to purchase a house, by threats, accusations or menaces of disclosing criminal allegations to the police."

Zaitzeff is next due in court on December 8.