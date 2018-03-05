An extortion case involving Thunder Bay's mayor is scheduled to be in court on Monday.

Keith Hobbs and his wife Marisa each face charges of extortion and obstruction of justice.

Thunder Bay resident Mary Voss faces a related charge of extortion.

The matter is scheduled to be spoken to in court today, as it makes its way through the system.

Court documents show the charges are related to suspended Thunder Bay lawyer Alexander "Sandy" Zaitzeff, who is facing a number of charges of sexual assault and assault; the specifics of those charges are subject to a publication ban.

According to the documents, Keith and Marisa Hobbs, as well as Voss, attempted to obtain a house for Voss by attempting to "induce … Zaitzeff to purchase a house, by threats, accusations or menaces of disclosing criminal allegations to the police."

A trial for Zaitzeff is scheduled to start April 26.