An extortion case involving Thunder Bay's mayor, his wife, and another city resident will be back in court next month.

Mayor Keith Hobbs and his wife Marisa Hobbs were both charged with extortion and obstruction of justice in July. Thunder Bay resident Mary Voss was also charged with extortion.

The matter was discussed briefly in Thunder Bay court on Tuesday Oct. 31.

The charges, court documents show, relate to suspended Thunder Bay lawyer Alexander "Sandy" Zaitzeff, who is facing a number of charges of sexual assault and assault.

The specifics of those charges are subject to a publication ban.

According to the documents, the three attempted to "induce … Zaitzeff to purchase a house, by threats, accusations or menaces of disclosing criminal allegations to the police," according to the court information on the extortion charges against the Hobbs."

The matter has been remanded until Nov. 21.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.