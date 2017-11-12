Thunder Bay police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a cyclist with minor injuries.

Police said the cyclist was travelling northbound on Carrick Street, and proceeded through a green light at Central Avenue at about 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10.

A brown Chevrolet pickup truck, which was also travelling northbound on Carrick, turned right onto Central Avenue, striking the cyclist and knocking him off his bicycle.

The cyclist sustained minor injuries, and some damage to his bike.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.