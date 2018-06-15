Texas man charged with historical Sioux Lookout sexual assaults

A 65-year-old Texas man has been charged in connection with a series of historical sexual assaults in Sioux Lookout, Ont., OPP said Friday.

The incidents date back nearly three decades and occurred from 1989 to 1991 in the northern Ontario community.

OPP said seven adult males came forward with allegations of sexual assault that occurred when they were under 16 years of age.

As a result of the investigation, Jack Wicksey of Los Fresnos, Texas, has been charged with nine counts of sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age, and nine counts of sexual exploitation.

Wicksey will be extradited to Canada pending the conclusion of U.S. court proceedings, OPP said.

Anyone with information about the matter is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.