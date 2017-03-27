An Ignace man convicted over a series of historical sexual assaults in the Thunder Bay area will be back in court for sentencing proceedings in April. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

An Ignace man convicted in November over a series of sexual assaults in the Thunder Bay area three decades ago will be back in court in April.

Donald Milani was charged in 2010 with 19 offences — including counts of sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, wearing a disguise with intent, forcible confinement, and robbery — over the incidents, which occurred in rural areas near Thunder Bay from 1985-1987 and involved five complainants.

At a November trial in Thunder Bay court, he was convicted on 18 charges.

During a brief court proceeding on Monday, the matter was remanded to April 13, when sentencing submissions will be heard.

Milani is not in custody. It was not clear exactly where he's living, but court officials said Monday he remains in Northwestern Ontario.

He was initially charged in 1987 in connection with the assaults. However, according to court documents, charges relating to four of the incidents were discharged during preliminary hearings in 1989.

Milani was acquitted of charges relating to the fifth incident during trial.

The OPP continued to review the case as DNA technology improved, and Milani was charged over the assaults again in 2010.

The 2010 charges all relate to the four incidents that were discharged in 1989.