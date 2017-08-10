A 65-year-old man from Oliver Paipoonge, near Thunder Bay, Ont., is charged with several sexual offences, police say.

The charges of sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, sexual exploitation, sexual assault and forcible confinement all relate to one victim, according to Thunder Bay police.

The man is also charged with careless storage of a firearm as part of an investigation that began in April, police spokesperson Chris Adams said in a news release issued Thursday.

Police will not release any details about the victim — not even their gender — to protect the person's identity, he said.

Adams said the crimes took place in Oliver Paipoonge between 2008 and 2014.

Albert Kozlowski is scheduled to appear in court in Thunder Bay on Aug. 15. He is not in custody.