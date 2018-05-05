The process of turning the old Hillcrest High School in Thunder Bay, Ont., into a condominium complex is turning into a trip down memory lane for many of the school's former students.

Labourer Chris Tingey, himself a former Hillcrest student, is now part of the demolition crew tearing out the lockers and cafeteria — and unearthing countless souvenirs of people's teenage lives in the process.

"I can't tell you how much I absolutely love working in this school and that nostalgic feeling coming back to me as I'm working here," Tingey said.

Among the relics he's discovered are fragments of students' homework and love letters and candy bar wrappers dating back to the era when chocolate bars cost 10 cents, he said.

Chris Tingey told CBC he posted this photo on social media of a ruler unearthed in the old Hillcrest High School building, and friends of its former owner saw it and located her. (Chris Tingey) He's also unearthed some vintage pop bottles and beer cans, he added.

Tingey has photographed several of the artifacts and posted them on the Thunder Bay Memories Facebook group, at one point reuniting a former student named Nancy with a ruler she'd misplaced in the 1970s.

Perhaps the most exciting find, he said, was the door to the school's old gun range, dating back to its affiliation with the armed forces.

"The door has student signatures dating all the way back to the early 30s," Tingey said.

Yesterday's trash is today's nostalgia. A chocolate bar wrapper discovered at the old Hillcrest High School dates back to the days when chocolate bars cost ten cents. (Chris Tingey) What's more, labourers have connected with one of the former signatories, now 84 years old, who is hoping to see it, he said.

"Nobody's really wanted anything back, but it's more the 'holy cow, that's some pretty neat stuff' — the joy of everything," he added.

Tingey told CBC he believes the owners of the building are planning to display the more impressive artifacts in a common area of the new condo complex once the renovations are complete.

Some items will be reserved for private collections though; Tingey has laid claim to the door of his old locker and plans to hang it on his wall at home, he said.

"I was actually looking for my old homework," he added. "I was hoping that maybe I could still get that passing grade."