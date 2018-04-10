Thunder Bay OPP identify victim in fatal Highway 11/17 collision

Ontario Provincial Police in Thunder Bay, Ont. have identified the victim involved in the fatal vehicle collision on Highway 11/17 near Finnmark Road on Monday afternoon.

Jason Calder, 48, of Thunder Bay was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a media statement issued Tuesday.

OPP said Calder's east-bound pickup truck collided with a tractor trailer unit that was heading west.

The driver and passenger of the tractor trailer were transported to hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said traffic was rerouted to Finnmark Road as the highway was closed to traffic for about five hours.

Officials are still investigating the collision.