Two northern Ontario cabinet ministers stressed the importance of safety as they held a news conference in Thunder Bay Friday morning to discuss progress on the twinning of Highway 11/17 from Nipigon to the Lakehead.

The project began five years ago adding lanes between Thunder Bay's Hodder Avenue and Highway 527. Construction continues on the Nipigon bridge, close to where the four lanes will eventually end.

Some stretches in between have already been completed, while others, such as 11 kilometers from the east junction of Highway 582 west to the Dorion East Loop Road; 7.6 kilometres from Pearl Lake to west of the CP overhead at Ouimet and about five kilometres in Nipigon from Stillwater Creek east to First Steet are just entering the design phase.

Ontario released this map on Friday, showing the status on highway construction between Thunder Bay and Nipigon. (Province of Ontario)

Investing in highway construction helps "more businesses get their products to market," said Thunder Bay-Superior North MPP Michael Gravelle, who is also the Minister of Northern Development and Mines.

The provincial Liberals increased their budget for road construction in northern Ontario by $90 million this fiscal year for a total of $630 million in highway infrastructure projects across the north planned for 2017 and 2018.

More than half of Ontario's provincial highways are in northern Ontario.

"By expanding highways that connect communities in the north, we are helping to improve the travel and safety of northerners," said Thunder Bay-Atikokan MPP Bill Mauro, the Minister of Municipal Affairs.