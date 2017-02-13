Provincial police say a 32-year-old North Caribou Lake First Nation man was killed after being struck by a tractor trailer at the intersection of Highway 11-17 and Highway 102 on Thunder Bay's north side Friday evening.

According to a written release issued by the OPP Monday morning, Travis Tait was killed when he was hit by a log truck at the Highway 102 intersection just after 6:30 p.m. The vehicle was travelling north along Highway 11-17, police said.

Tait was crossing the intersection against a red light at the same time, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The intersection was closed for approximately five hours while police conducted their on-scene investigation.

According to the OPP, investigators are still looking into the incident.