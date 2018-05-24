Culvert failure closes Highway 631 from White River to Hornpayne, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police in the Superior East detachment are advising drivers to stay away from Highway 631 from White River, Ont. to Hornpayne as it will be closed due to a culvert failure.

Officials released a statement on Thursday saying that both lanes of the highway will be closed and are requesting the public to stay away from this area in order for crews to work as quickly and safely as possible.

The OPP will also distribute details and updates of the road advisory as information becomes available. They advise drivers not to contact the OPP Provincial Communication Centre for road advisory updates or road condition information, and instead to visit the Ontario Ministry of Transportation website at ontario.ca/511.