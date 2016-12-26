Repair crews are scheduled to be on-site on Boxing Day evening to fix a reported watermain break along Highway 61, according to Thunder Bay city hall.

The break, between Cavar Road and 20th Side Road, will mean water service will be turned off for residents in the Mount Forest Estates, and Green Gates areas.

Repairs are slated to start around 10:00 p.m., the city said in a written release, and water should be restored before 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27.

The city advised that after water has been restored, residents affected may notice discoloured water coming from their taps. If that happens, city officials said to do the following:

Do not open any hot water taps.

Open only one cold water tap — it must be one that does not have a water filter system attached to it — and allow the water to flow at a medium rate until the water runs clear.

Once the single cold tap is running clear, open all other taps including hot water taps and flush until all water runs clear.

The city said that those steps may need to be repeated if discolouration returns, but if it persists after repeated flushing, residents can contact the infrastructure and operations Dispatch at 625-2195.