A three-vehicle collision on Highway 61 Friday morning claimed the life of 45-year-old Rachel Legarde of Fort William First Nation, provincial police said.

Legarde was the driver of a grey car involved in the collision.

Police said three vehicles were involved in the collision at the Kaministiquia River Bridge at around 10:40 a.m.

The crash forced the closure of the highway in both directions between Broadway Avenue and Chippewa Road for several hours; during that time, police detoured traffic from Arthur Street to Highway 130.

The highway re-opened around 5:30 p.m.

Police said a northbound car collided with a southbound SUV, and then was impacted with a second southbound SUV.

The drivers of the two SUV's, as well as a female passenger of the car were all brought to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre with serious injuries.

OPP are still asking anybody with information relating to the collision to call the Thunder Bay OPP at 939-2133 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.