Ontario Provincial Police in Thunder Bay, Ont. say one person is dead and three people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash on Highway 61 at the Kaministiquia River bridge.

In a written statement, police said three vehicles were involved in a collision Friday, at around 10:40 a.m. The highway is closed in both directions between Broadway Avenue and Chippewa Road.

Police said there is no estimate yet when the highway will re-open, but traffic is being detoured from Arthur Street to Highway 130.

#OPP closed Hwy 61 at Kaministiquia River bridge due to 3 vehicle collision. Serious injuries. #cbctb #tbay pic.twitter.com/8dsn6miGhX — @JeffWaltersCBC

Long lines of traffic at Broadway Ave and on south side of bridge. Only detour is a bit of a drive to Hwy 130. #cbctb #tbay — @JeffWaltersCBC

Police, firefighters and paramedics were all called to the scene.

According to another release issued Friday afternoon, police said that a dark coloured, southbound SUV collided with a northbound car at the bridge; another southbound SUV also hit the car.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, while the drivers of both SUVs, a male and a female, as well as a female passenger in the car, were all taken to hospital with serious injuries.

OPP Sgt. Shelley Garr told CBC News it's too early to say what caused the vehicles to collide, or if road and weather conditions were to blame.

Dashcam footage from another vehicle travelling along the highway captured the incident.

"It simply takes some time to determine what's happened," Garr said. "We have a [technical traffic collision investigator] on-scene ... however, OPP is still on-scene."

"It just gets a bit complicated."

In addition to the crash near the Kaministiquia River, the OPP also reported another collision Friday morning along Highway 61 near Arthur Street, along the Neebing River bridge that blocked a section of the road.

That collision was cleared, and the thoroughfare re-opened, around noon.