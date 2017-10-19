A 43-year-old man from Kapuskasing, Ont., was taken to hospital on Wednesday after his tractor trailer collided with some rocks along the Trans-Canada Highway in northwestern Ontario, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

The collision happened Wednesday on Highway 17, around 10 a.m. east of Marathon, Ont., near White Lake narrows, .police said in a written release.

The truck, travelling east, failed to take a corner, left the highway and hit some rocks before stopping in the trees, police said. The OPP, White River Fire Department and Superior North EMS all were called to the scene. Firefighters had to pull the driver out of the truck, according to police.

The man was eventually taken to hospital in Thunder Bay. There was no word on his current condition Thursday morning.

According to police, the highway remained open during the incident, but the OPP advised travellers that delays are possible Thursday while the transport is being removed by a tow truck.