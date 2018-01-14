Two people, including a 13-year-old from Nipigon, Ont., were killed Saturday in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 17, OPP said

The crash occurred west of Vermillion Bay, in Machin Township, at about 5:30 p.m.

Police said an eastbound SUV lost control and collided with a westbound tractor trailer.

The driver of the SUV— who police said was a 31-year-old man from Portage La Prairie, MB — and a passenger riding in the front seat were killed.

Three other occupants of the SUV, who police said were all riding in the back seat, were airlifted to Winnipeg for medical treatment, but no updates were available on Sunday.

The occupant of the tractor trailer was uninjured.

Police closed the highway for about nine hours to conduct an on-scene investigation of the collision.