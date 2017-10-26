Hundreds of kilometres of northwestern Ontario highway, were closed for much of Thursday due to poor conditions and a high number of collisions because of an early winter snowstorm, OPP said.

Highway 17 was intially closed Thursday from Shabaqua to the Manitoba border; however, at about 4:15 p.m, OPP announced the stretch from Shabaqua to Ignace had been reopened.

Just before 6 p.m. police said the highway had reopened from Ignace to Vermillion Bay.

However, the highway remained closed to eastbound traffic from the Manitoba border to Vermillion Bay.

Westbound traffic was being allowed to move between Vermillion Bay and Kenora.

The OPP has also closed Highway 71 between Kenora and Fort Frances.

This is my view right now on #Hwy17 near #Kenora. Highway now closed, with a change in travel plans. #cbctb pic.twitter.com/2MOwDoR5Z1 — @JeffWaltersCBC

"We've had a number of collisions through the day, including tractor trailers that have completely blocked portions of the highway," said Kenora OPP Const. Ronni Grosenick. "We are asking people to monitor the road conditions in their area and consider delaying any travel until the conditions improve."

When the highway will reopen is unknown, but Environment Canada said the snow falling in the area should taper off overnight..